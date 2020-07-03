All apartments in Plano
Last updated September 6 2019 at 7:28 PM

3520 Mason Drive

3520 Mason Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3520 Mason Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

pool
basketball court
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
Property Description: High ceilings in this 1 story, 4 Bdr home give it a light and open feeling. It's close to the Hwy 121 tollway, US 75 and the Dallas North Tollway. Easy access to anywhere in the Metroplex. Large Fam Rm with Open Flrpln. Large MBD with split BDR layout. MBR bath has dbl sink w vanity sitting area. Large walk in Mbr closet w window for natural lighting and built in chest of drawers. Gas Log Frpl with decorative mantel.
Excellent Frisco ISD schools!!! Enjoy the park down the street w Basketball hoops and Swimming Pool and a Plano City Park is only a few blocks away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3520 Mason Drive have any available units?
3520 Mason Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3520 Mason Drive have?
Some of 3520 Mason Drive's amenities include pool, basketball court, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3520 Mason Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3520 Mason Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3520 Mason Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3520 Mason Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3520 Mason Drive offer parking?
No, 3520 Mason Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3520 Mason Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3520 Mason Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3520 Mason Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3520 Mason Drive has a pool.
Does 3520 Mason Drive have accessible units?
No, 3520 Mason Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3520 Mason Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3520 Mason Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

