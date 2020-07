Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Immaculate, well maintained and clean one story home. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Decorative stone elevation, beautiful wood floor and ceramic tiles, open floor plan, kitchen with an island and plenty of cabinet space, large covered porch in backyard. Convenient

location with easy access to Hwy 121, 75, Dallas North Tollway, shopping and dining, great neighborhood and exemplary schools.

Tenant and Tenant's agent to verify school & all measurements.