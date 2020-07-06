3437 Newkirk Drive

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Located on a large corner lot. Kitchen has Ceaserstone counters, Cook top, Microwave, Dishwasher, Sink, Tile Backsplash, Anderson French Door, carpet in the guest rooms and solid wood interior doors. Master has Duel sinks and custom pocket doors. Custom cabinets in bathrooms.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.