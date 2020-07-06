All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3437 Newkirk Drive

3437 Newkirk Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3437 Newkirk Drive, Plano, TX 75075
Silverwood

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located on a large corner lot. Kitchen has Ceaserstone counters, Cook top, Microwave, Dishwasher, Sink, Tile Backsplash, Anderson French Door, carpet in the guest rooms and solid wood interior doors. Master has Duel sinks and custom pocket doors. Custom cabinets in bathrooms.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3437 Newkirk Drive have any available units?
3437 Newkirk Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3437 Newkirk Drive have?
Some of 3437 Newkirk Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3437 Newkirk Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3437 Newkirk Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3437 Newkirk Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3437 Newkirk Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3437 Newkirk Drive offer parking?
No, 3437 Newkirk Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3437 Newkirk Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3437 Newkirk Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3437 Newkirk Drive have a pool?
No, 3437 Newkirk Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3437 Newkirk Drive have accessible units?
No, 3437 Newkirk Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3437 Newkirk Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3437 Newkirk Drive has units with dishwashers.

