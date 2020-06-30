All apartments in Plano
3413 Leighton Ridge Drive
3413 Leighton Ridge Drive

3413 Leighton Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3413 Leighton Ridge Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
Magnificent Drees Custom Home walking distance to PISD top elementary and middle schools. Elegant Curved Staircase with bridal wrought iron balusters. Granite Island Kitchen and Custom Wood Ceiling Breakfast, open to Family Room with Beautiful Built-ins. 2nd Bedroom or Study Down with Full Bath. Stunning Master Suite has a separate sitting area. Upstairs has game room, media room & bonus exercise room, plus 3 bedrooms and two full baths. More features including hand scraped wood floors, high ceilings; window covering, frameless shower in master bath, community swimming pool, minutes to Russel Creek Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3413 Leighton Ridge Drive have any available units?
3413 Leighton Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3413 Leighton Ridge Drive have?
Some of 3413 Leighton Ridge Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3413 Leighton Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3413 Leighton Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3413 Leighton Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3413 Leighton Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3413 Leighton Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3413 Leighton Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 3413 Leighton Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3413 Leighton Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3413 Leighton Ridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3413 Leighton Ridge Drive has a pool.
Does 3413 Leighton Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 3413 Leighton Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3413 Leighton Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3413 Leighton Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

