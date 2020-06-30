3413 Leighton Ridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities gym game room parking pool garage media room

Magnificent Drees Custom Home walking distance to PISD top elementary and middle schools. Elegant Curved Staircase with bridal wrought iron balusters. Granite Island Kitchen and Custom Wood Ceiling Breakfast, open to Family Room with Beautiful Built-ins. 2nd Bedroom or Study Down with Full Bath. Stunning Master Suite has a separate sitting area. Upstairs has game room, media room & bonus exercise room, plus 3 bedrooms and two full baths. More features including hand scraped wood floors, high ceilings; window covering, frameless shower in master bath, community swimming pool, minutes to Russel Creek Park.