Last updated August 13 2019 at 3:01 AM

3353 Northwood Lane

3353 Northwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3353 Northwood Lane, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 Bedrooms, 2 bath and garage, very roomy for it's size. Large living-dining space, open kitchen. Master suite with large walk in closet. nice sized secondary bed rooms. Sunscreens for privacy and energy efficiency. Large fenced yard. Large trees provide plenty of shade to front yard. Easy commute, just over 1 mile to 75 @ Parker. New updates in 2018: carpet, fresh paint throughout, new vanities, light fixtures, ceiling fans, faucets, range and microwave. Use TAR Application, $50 per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3353 Northwood Lane have any available units?
3353 Northwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3353 Northwood Lane have?
Some of 3353 Northwood Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3353 Northwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3353 Northwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3353 Northwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3353 Northwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3353 Northwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3353 Northwood Lane offers parking.
Does 3353 Northwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3353 Northwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3353 Northwood Lane have a pool?
No, 3353 Northwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3353 Northwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 3353 Northwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3353 Northwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3353 Northwood Lane has units with dishwashers.

