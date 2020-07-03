3353 Northwood Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

4 Bedrooms, 2 bath and garage, very roomy for it's size. Large living-dining space, open kitchen. Master suite with large walk in closet. nice sized secondary bed rooms. Sunscreens for privacy and energy efficiency. Large fenced yard. Large trees provide plenty of shade to front yard. Easy commute, just over 1 mile to 75 @ Parker. New updates in 2018: carpet, fresh paint throughout, new vanities, light fixtures, ceiling fans, faucets, range and microwave. Use TAR Application, $50 per adult.