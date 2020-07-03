All apartments in Plano
Last updated August 12 2019 at 11:00 PM

3308 Castle Drive

3308 Castle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3308 Castle Drive, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Quiet neighborhood. Walking distance to park & trails. Well landscaped yard w 2 peach trees. Freshly painted Open concept w lots of natural lights & vaulted ceilings. 2 living areas, 2 dining areas. No carpet. Spacious kitchen w lots of built-in cabinets, stainless appliance, built-in cutting board, stainless dual sink, & FREE refrigerator. NEW roof & HVAC around 2yrs. Living room has a fireplace & lots of large windows & a french door overlook the relaxing swimming pool & the covered porch in the backyard. Master bedroom has sitting area, large walk-in closet & its own private bathroom. Lots of storage spaces in the converted garage workroom. Extended driveway fits about 3-4 cars.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3308 Castle Drive have any available units?
3308 Castle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3308 Castle Drive have?
Some of 3308 Castle Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3308 Castle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3308 Castle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3308 Castle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3308 Castle Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3308 Castle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3308 Castle Drive offers parking.
Does 3308 Castle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3308 Castle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3308 Castle Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3308 Castle Drive has a pool.
Does 3308 Castle Drive have accessible units?
No, 3308 Castle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3308 Castle Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3308 Castle Drive has units with dishwashers.

