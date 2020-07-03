3308 Castle Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Quiet neighborhood. Walking distance to park & trails. Well landscaped yard w 2 peach trees. Freshly painted Open concept w lots of natural lights & vaulted ceilings. 2 living areas, 2 dining areas. No carpet. Spacious kitchen w lots of built-in cabinets, stainless appliance, built-in cutting board, stainless dual sink, & FREE refrigerator. NEW roof & HVAC around 2yrs. Living room has a fireplace & lots of large windows & a french door overlook the relaxing swimming pool & the covered porch in the backyard. Master bedroom has sitting area, large walk-in closet & its own private bathroom. Lots of storage spaces in the converted garage workroom. Extended driveway fits about 3-4 cars.