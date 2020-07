Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Stunning 4 bedroom lease home in West Plano! This home has been meticulously maintained and updated.Beautiful hard wood floors through out the entire house-NO CARPET! Custom paint finishes,wood blinds,shutters beautifu and a gas fireplace. Kitchen has granite countertops and great views that over looks the backyard. Master bath has separate vanities and his and her closets.Plenty of storage and nice size bedrooms! One small dog is allowed on a case by case basis.