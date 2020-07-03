All apartments in Plano
3213 Deep Springs Drive
3213 Deep Springs Drive

3213 Deep Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3213 Deep Springs Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
South facing, mature community and Exemplary schools: Skaggs-Rice-Jasper-Plano West, 5BR-4BATH-3Living Area. Master bedroom and secondary bedroom or study room split with 2 Full Bath on 1st floor. Additional 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths with Game-room or media-room on the 2nd floor. New Sod pad, new vent hood and and new Gas cook top. Completed Updated Air Condition system, New dishwasher, new Microwave and new upgraded Carpet through stairs to upstairs rooms. Walking distance to the community pool. Walk to Skaggs elementary and Rice middle school and Russell Creek Park. Showings will start on or after June 1st 2019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3213 Deep Springs Drive have any available units?
3213 Deep Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3213 Deep Springs Drive have?
Some of 3213 Deep Springs Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3213 Deep Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3213 Deep Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3213 Deep Springs Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3213 Deep Springs Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3213 Deep Springs Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3213 Deep Springs Drive offers parking.
Does 3213 Deep Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3213 Deep Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3213 Deep Springs Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3213 Deep Springs Drive has a pool.
Does 3213 Deep Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 3213 Deep Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3213 Deep Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3213 Deep Springs Drive has units with dishwashers.

