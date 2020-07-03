3213 Deep Springs Drive

Amenities

South facing, mature community and Exemplary schools: Skaggs-Rice-Jasper-Plano West, 5BR-4BATH-3Living Area. Master bedroom and secondary bedroom or study room split with 2 Full Bath on 1st floor. Additional 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths with Game-room or media-room on the 2nd floor. New Sod pad, new vent hood and and new Gas cook top. Completed Updated Air Condition system, New dishwasher, new Microwave and new upgraded Carpet through stairs to upstairs rooms. Walking distance to the community pool. Walk to Skaggs elementary and Rice middle school and Russell Creek Park. Showings will start on or after June 1st 2019