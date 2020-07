Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the heart of Plano! Centrally located with easy access to Dallas North Tollway, George Bush Highway, 121 and 75. This home has upgraded flooring throughout and remodeled bathrooms! The kitchen has brand new stainless steel appliances, and also includes a brand new washer and dryer!

It is within walking distance to Chisholm trail and easy access to Bluebonnet Trail, Jack Carter Park, and Carpenter Park.

This house is a must see!! Come take a look!