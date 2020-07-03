3108 Tarrant Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Impressive 2 bed, 2 bath home Bright & Open Floor Plan in a highly sought after upscale community. Zoned for award winning Frisco schools. Low maintenance living with community pool. Owner pays HOA. Vaulted ceilings in living, foyer and dining open to kitchen Split bedrooms. Huge master with walk-in closet and oversized shower. Kitchen Features: Upgraded Appliances w Fridge. Many upgrades including New hard wood floor, new tile floor, new paint, new carpet, new granite countertop, Newly remodeled bathroom and much more. Centrally located near Allen, Frisco & McKinney with easy access to 121 and Dallas Tollway, Stonebriar Mall, Legacy West, Allen Outlets Grandscape & The Star.