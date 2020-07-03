All apartments in Plano
Last updated October 7 2019 at 2:56 AM

3108 Tarrant Lane

3108 Tarrant Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3108 Tarrant Lane, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Impressive 2 bed, 2 bath home Bright & Open Floor Plan in a highly sought after upscale community. Zoned for award winning Frisco schools. Low maintenance living with community pool. Owner pays HOA. Vaulted ceilings in living, foyer and dining open to kitchen Split bedrooms. Huge master with walk-in closet and oversized shower. Kitchen Features: Upgraded Appliances w Fridge. Many upgrades including New hard wood floor, new tile floor, new paint, new carpet, new granite countertop, Newly remodeled bathroom and much more. Centrally located near Allen, Frisco & McKinney with easy access to 121 and Dallas Tollway, Stonebriar Mall, Legacy West, Allen Outlets Grandscape & The Star.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3108 Tarrant Lane have any available units?
3108 Tarrant Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3108 Tarrant Lane have?
Some of 3108 Tarrant Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3108 Tarrant Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3108 Tarrant Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3108 Tarrant Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3108 Tarrant Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3108 Tarrant Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3108 Tarrant Lane offers parking.
Does 3108 Tarrant Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3108 Tarrant Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3108 Tarrant Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3108 Tarrant Lane has a pool.
Does 3108 Tarrant Lane have accessible units?
No, 3108 Tarrant Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3108 Tarrant Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3108 Tarrant Lane has units with dishwashers.

