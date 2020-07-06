All apartments in Plano
3045 Brookshire Drive

Location

3045 Brookshire Drive, Plano, TX 75075

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious & Charming 2 story home in quiet wooded creek. Formal living area with bright natural light is perfect for entertaining. Cozy family room is warmed by wood burning fireplace and opens to the spacious kitchen. Large Master Bedroom enjoys dual sinks, his&her walking in closet, separate shower & garden tub with Gorgeous skylight. Bonus 20 x 10 storage room (space is not included in 1947 sqft) to save your storage cost. Excellent location steps away from Parks, elementary school, high school, shopping & dining. Easy access to George bush turnpike and HW 75. 5-6 mins drive to UTD and NTTA DATA. The home is priced at best value in the neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3045 Brookshire Drive have any available units?
3045 Brookshire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3045 Brookshire Drive have?
Some of 3045 Brookshire Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3045 Brookshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3045 Brookshire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3045 Brookshire Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3045 Brookshire Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3045 Brookshire Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3045 Brookshire Drive offers parking.
Does 3045 Brookshire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3045 Brookshire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3045 Brookshire Drive have a pool?
No, 3045 Brookshire Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3045 Brookshire Drive have accessible units?
No, 3045 Brookshire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3045 Brookshire Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3045 Brookshire Drive has units with dishwashers.

