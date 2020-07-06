3045 Brookshire Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious & Charming 2 story home in quiet wooded creek. Formal living area with bright natural light is perfect for entertaining. Cozy family room is warmed by wood burning fireplace and opens to the spacious kitchen. Large Master Bedroom enjoys dual sinks, his&her walking in closet, separate shower & garden tub with Gorgeous skylight. Bonus 20 x 10 storage room (space is not included in 1947 sqft) to save your storage cost. Excellent location steps away from Parks, elementary school, high school, shopping & dining. Easy access to George bush turnpike and HW 75. 5-6 mins drive to UTD and NTTA DATA. The home is priced at best value in the neighborhood.