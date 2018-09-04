All apartments in Plano
3013 Manga Drive
3013 Manga Drive

3013 Manga Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3013 Manga Drive, Plano, TX 75025
Hunters Glen

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 2 stories 4BR, 3BA and 2 living area home with neutral paint. Immaculate kitchen and the master bathroom has large walk in closets and frameless shower enclosures. custom built in shelves in bedroom upstairs. Great schools. Looking for renters with good credit and income. Non smokers only. Pet on a case by case basis. All deposits & rent due at execution of lease. Background & credit check on all applicants above 18 years old. $50 non-refundable app fee. Credit score above 650 required. No vouchers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3013 Manga Drive have any available units?
3013 Manga Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3013 Manga Drive have?
Some of 3013 Manga Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3013 Manga Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3013 Manga Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3013 Manga Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3013 Manga Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3013 Manga Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3013 Manga Drive offers parking.
Does 3013 Manga Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3013 Manga Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3013 Manga Drive have a pool?
No, 3013 Manga Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3013 Manga Drive have accessible units?
No, 3013 Manga Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3013 Manga Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3013 Manga Drive has units with dishwashers.

