3013 Manga Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous 2 stories 4BR, 3BA and 2 living area home with neutral paint. Immaculate kitchen and the master bathroom has large walk in closets and frameless shower enclosures. custom built in shelves in bedroom upstairs. Great schools. Looking for renters with good credit and income. Non smokers only. Pet on a case by case basis. All deposits & rent due at execution of lease. Background & credit check on all applicants above 18 years old. $50 non-refundable app fee. Credit score above 650 required. No vouchers.