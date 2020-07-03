3000 Duchess Trail

READY TO MOVE-IN. BEAUTIFUL OPEN AND SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN. NICE SIZE YARD PLUS A LARGE SECONDARY LIVING AREA OVERLOOKING BACKYARD. WALK INTO A HUGE FAMILY ROOM WITH VAULTED CEILINGS AND BRICK FLOOR TO CEILING FIREPLACE. THIS ROOM OPENS TO A DINING ROOM OVERLOOKING A SUNROOM THAT LEADS TO THE BACKYARD. ON THE OTHER END IS THE KITCHEN WITH NEWER APPLIANCES AND UTILITY ROOM TO THE SIDE. LAMINATE FLOORING IN ALL HIGH TRAFFIC AREAS. ALL BEDROOMS ARE GOOD SIZED WITH NICE CLOSETS AND CARPET FLOORING. VACANT AND AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
