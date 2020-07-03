All apartments in Plano
2921 Moody Dr.
Last updated December 28 2019 at 7:43 AM

2921 Moody Dr.

2921 Moody Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2921 Moody Drive, Plano, TX 75025
Ridgeview Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
gym
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
playground
pool
tennis court
2921 Moody Dr. Plano,TX. 75025 - Wonderful family home on large corner lot with views of backyard from Family room, Master bedroom, upstairs Gameroom. Crown molding in formals. New Wood flooring in downstairs Family room & Kitchen. New carpet upstairs. Entire interior & exterior just repainted. All bedrooms with ceiling fans and large closet space. Huge upstairs Gameroom, wired for surround sound. Roof replaced in 2015, water heater & both AC's replaced in last few years. New built in oven-microwave never used yet. Beautiful wood on wood fence freshly re-stained. Nice trees & extended patio with speakers. Community pool, park, playground, golf, tennis, fitness, clubhouse. Easy access to major highways, tollways, shopping & dining.

(RLNE5407682)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2921 Moody Dr. have any available units?
2921 Moody Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2921 Moody Dr. have?
Some of 2921 Moody Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2921 Moody Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2921 Moody Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2921 Moody Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 2921 Moody Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2921 Moody Dr. offer parking?
No, 2921 Moody Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 2921 Moody Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2921 Moody Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2921 Moody Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 2921 Moody Dr. has a pool.
Does 2921 Moody Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2921 Moody Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2921 Moody Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2921 Moody Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

