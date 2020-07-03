Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors gym pool air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room playground pool tennis court

2921 Moody Dr. Plano,TX. 75025 - Wonderful family home on large corner lot with views of backyard from Family room, Master bedroom, upstairs Gameroom. Crown molding in formals. New Wood flooring in downstairs Family room & Kitchen. New carpet upstairs. Entire interior & exterior just repainted. All bedrooms with ceiling fans and large closet space. Huge upstairs Gameroom, wired for surround sound. Roof replaced in 2015, water heater & both AC's replaced in last few years. New built in oven-microwave never used yet. Beautiful wood on wood fence freshly re-stained. Nice trees & extended patio with speakers. Community pool, park, playground, golf, tennis, fitness, clubhouse. Easy access to major highways, tollways, shopping & dining.



(RLNE5407682)