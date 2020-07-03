All apartments in Plano
2813 Gulf Breeze Court

Location

2813 Gulf Breeze Court, Plano, TX 75074
Timberbrook

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Think Pottery Barn Living! Bright & fresh best to describe this open floor plan single story home in the beautiful quiet neighborhood surrounded by park and nature trails. With 4 bed rooms, 2.5 baths 2 living areas and two car garage , one-story home in highly desired timber brook estates. Solid hard wood floor, newly updated baths. new AC, new paint, new fence, refrigerator, washer and dryer included. 5 minutes to 75 and shopping center. Excellent Plano schools! Please text 214-621-6680 for showing. Listing agent is directly related to the property owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2813 Gulf Breeze Court have any available units?
2813 Gulf Breeze Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2813 Gulf Breeze Court have?
Some of 2813 Gulf Breeze Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2813 Gulf Breeze Court currently offering any rent specials?
2813 Gulf Breeze Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2813 Gulf Breeze Court pet-friendly?
No, 2813 Gulf Breeze Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2813 Gulf Breeze Court offer parking?
Yes, 2813 Gulf Breeze Court offers parking.
Does 2813 Gulf Breeze Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2813 Gulf Breeze Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2813 Gulf Breeze Court have a pool?
No, 2813 Gulf Breeze Court does not have a pool.
Does 2813 Gulf Breeze Court have accessible units?
No, 2813 Gulf Breeze Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2813 Gulf Breeze Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2813 Gulf Breeze Court has units with dishwashers.

