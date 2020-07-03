2813 Gulf Breeze Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Think Pottery Barn Living! Bright & fresh best to describe this open floor plan single story home in the beautiful quiet neighborhood surrounded by park and nature trails. With 4 bed rooms, 2.5 baths 2 living areas and two car garage , one-story home in highly desired timber brook estates. Solid hard wood floor, newly updated baths. new AC, new paint, new fence, refrigerator, washer and dryer included. 5 minutes to 75 and shopping center. Excellent Plano schools! Please text 214-621-6680 for showing. Listing agent is directly related to the property owner.