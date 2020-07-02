All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 2801 Tallahassee Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
2801 Tallahassee Court
Last updated November 1 2019 at 7:30 AM

2801 Tallahassee Court

2801 Tallahassee Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2801 Tallahassee Court, Plano, TX 75074
Timberbrook

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great location! Move-in Ready! Fabulous 4 Bedrooms, 2 bathrooms!
Fresh Painting with natural color throughout the whole house! Pretty new TRANE HVAC less than half a year and Water Heater less than 1 year! Pretty new Carpet! Adjacent big green park with jog trail!
Fully equipped Kitchen open to breakfast area; Family room and dining room with upgraded wood floor, 3 beds with pretty new carpet! Fireplace lit up family room! ! Deluxe and spacious Master Bath and Separate Shower. Very convenient to access to 75 and major shopping centers like Cosco, Sams Club, Walmart and city recreation center! Don't miss your lovely home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2801 Tallahassee Court have any available units?
2801 Tallahassee Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2801 Tallahassee Court have?
Some of 2801 Tallahassee Court's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2801 Tallahassee Court currently offering any rent specials?
2801 Tallahassee Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2801 Tallahassee Court pet-friendly?
No, 2801 Tallahassee Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2801 Tallahassee Court offer parking?
Yes, 2801 Tallahassee Court offers parking.
Does 2801 Tallahassee Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2801 Tallahassee Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2801 Tallahassee Court have a pool?
No, 2801 Tallahassee Court does not have a pool.
Does 2801 Tallahassee Court have accessible units?
No, 2801 Tallahassee Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2801 Tallahassee Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2801 Tallahassee Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Legacy Creek
6400 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Heritage at Lakeside
5900 Baywater Dr
Plano, TX 75093
Mission Gate
8025 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Custer Park
3400 Custer Rd
Plano, TX 75023
Greenbriar Apartments
1901 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Carrington Park
3001 Communications Pkwy
Plano, TX 75093
Cityscape at Market Center
3825 Mapleshade Ln
Plano, TX 75075
Cottonwood Ridgeview
9100 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75025

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District