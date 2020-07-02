2801 Tallahassee Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great location! Move-in Ready! Fabulous 4 Bedrooms, 2 bathrooms!

Fresh Painting with natural color throughout the whole house! Pretty new TRANE HVAC less than half a year and Water Heater less than 1 year! Pretty new Carpet! Adjacent big green park with jog trail!

Fully equipped Kitchen open to breakfast area; Family room and dining room with upgraded wood floor, 3 beds with pretty new carpet! Fireplace lit up family room! ! Deluxe and spacious Master Bath and Separate Shower. Very convenient to access to 75 and major shopping centers like Cosco, Sams Club, Walmart and city recreation center! Don't miss your lovely home!