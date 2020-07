Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

GOURGES 2 STORY HOME, hand scarped wood floors in family room, guest bedroom and formal living and dining rooms, marble foyer with 2 crystal chandelier's, huge kitchen with granite counter tops and appliances, second floor family room with walk-out to a balcony, great neighborhood, new garage door been installed, well maintained a pleasure to show!



NOTE: Wall Paper In Kitchen Has Been Removed And Painted!