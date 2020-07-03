2716 Laurel Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities game room parking garage

4 bedroom 3 bath home with updates and lots of space. Large living room with brick Fire Place

and vaulted ceiling, separate formal dining room with brick arches. Built in cabinets, walk-in

shower, backyard with deck, storage shed on side.Garage has been converted into separate

living area with a full bath and bedroom access door which could make a guest quarters or

would be a great media or game room.Spacious kitchen with appliances, Open dinning nook adjacent to the open kitchen. Large master bedroom with ample closet space. Laminated floors in the entire house. Central heating and air conditioning, washer dryer hook up. Fenced backyard with mature trees. Must see to

appreciate.