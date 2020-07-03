All apartments in Plano
2716 Laurel Lane
2716 Laurel Lane

2716 Laurel Lane · No Longer Available
Plano
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

2716 Laurel Lane, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
4 bedroom 3 bath home with updates and lots of space. Large living room with brick Fire Place
and vaulted ceiling, separate formal dining room with brick arches. Built in cabinets, walk-in
shower, backyard with deck, storage shed on side.Garage has been converted into separate
living area with a full bath and bedroom access door which could make a guest quarters or
would be a great media or game room.Spacious kitchen with appliances, Open dinning nook adjacent to the open kitchen. Large master bedroom with ample closet space. Laminated floors in the entire house. Central heating and air conditioning, washer dryer hook up. Fenced backyard with mature trees. Must see to
appreciate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2716 Laurel Lane have any available units?
2716 Laurel Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2716 Laurel Lane have?
Some of 2716 Laurel Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2716 Laurel Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2716 Laurel Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2716 Laurel Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2716 Laurel Lane is not pet friendly.
Does 2716 Laurel Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2716 Laurel Lane offers parking.
Does 2716 Laurel Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2716 Laurel Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2716 Laurel Lane have a pool?
No, 2716 Laurel Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2716 Laurel Lane have accessible units?
No, 2716 Laurel Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2716 Laurel Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2716 Laurel Lane has units with dishwashers.

