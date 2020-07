Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Great home on a beautiful landscaped lot in an established neighborhood close to Woodruff Park, dining, award winning schools, and with easy access to highways. Popular open floor plan with two living areas and a wood burning fireplace. Huge backyard with patio is great for backyard activities. New Paint, New vinyl floor in all bedrooms.