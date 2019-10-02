2608 Bengal Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Comfortable & Warm Single Story 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Move In Ready.

Traditional home with sprawling interior features rich interior of dark wood paneling, brick fireplace, and cathedral ceiling offering drama and character.

Generous sized Master Bedroom.

Very well taken care of.

Brand new flooring and paint gives a feel of utmost luxury.

Extended length windows provide extra natural lighting and airiness.

Landscaped and generous sized yard provide serene outdoor living space.

Located in Plano ISD.