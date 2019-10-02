All apartments in Plano
2608 Bengal Lane

Location

2608 Bengal Lane, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Comfortable & Warm Single Story 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Move In Ready.
Traditional home with sprawling interior features rich interior of dark wood paneling, brick fireplace, and cathedral ceiling offering drama and character.
Generous sized Master Bedroom.
Very well taken care of.
Brand new flooring and paint gives a feel of utmost luxury.
Extended length windows provide extra natural lighting and airiness.
Landscaped and generous sized yard provide serene outdoor living space.
Located in Plano ISD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2608 Bengal Lane have any available units?
2608 Bengal Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2608 Bengal Lane have?
Some of 2608 Bengal Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2608 Bengal Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2608 Bengal Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2608 Bengal Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2608 Bengal Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2608 Bengal Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2608 Bengal Lane offers parking.
Does 2608 Bengal Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2608 Bengal Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2608 Bengal Lane have a pool?
No, 2608 Bengal Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2608 Bengal Lane have accessible units?
No, 2608 Bengal Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2608 Bengal Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2608 Bengal Lane has units with dishwashers.

