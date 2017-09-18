All apartments in Plano
Last updated January 7 2020

2604 Browning Drive

2604 Browning Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2604 Browning Drive, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! This beauty is conveniently located in West Plano, nears shopping, super markets, fitness, restaurants, schools etc. Home features hardwood floors throughout the first floor. Gourmet kitchen with back-splash, Bosch appliances, granite counter-tops, island kitchen, double ovens and much more.
Multiple living spaces downstairs with great office options and built-ins. Gorgeous crystal chandeliers in formal dinning area and entrance. Master has 2 separate his-and-her walk-in closets, frame-less shower, and bidet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2604 Browning Drive have any available units?
2604 Browning Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2604 Browning Drive have?
Some of 2604 Browning Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2604 Browning Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2604 Browning Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2604 Browning Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2604 Browning Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2604 Browning Drive offer parking?
No, 2604 Browning Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2604 Browning Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2604 Browning Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2604 Browning Drive have a pool?
No, 2604 Browning Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2604 Browning Drive have accessible units?
No, 2604 Browning Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2604 Browning Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2604 Browning Drive has units with dishwashers.

