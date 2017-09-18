2604 Browning Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven walk in closets Property Amenities gym

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! This beauty is conveniently located in West Plano, nears shopping, super markets, fitness, restaurants, schools etc. Home features hardwood floors throughout the first floor. Gourmet kitchen with back-splash, Bosch appliances, granite counter-tops, island kitchen, double ovens and much more.

Multiple living spaces downstairs with great office options and built-ins. Gorgeous crystal chandeliers in formal dinning area and entrance. Master has 2 separate his-and-her walk-in closets, frame-less shower, and bidet.