2525 Preston Road

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated gym pool playground hot tub

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 gym playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

525 Preston Road Apt #B4TH, Plano, TX 75093 - 2 BR 1.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dawn Phipps, Dash, (469) 570-9994. Available from: 12/13/2018. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. ** Sorry we do not accept section 8 or any other vouchers. I bedroom, with a den and 1 and a half bath Townhome! The den is 13 by 9 with a closet so it could be a bedroom! Gorgeous Preston/Willowbend area! Recently renovated 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments and townhomes with modern amenities in the prestigious Willow Bend area of of West Plano, TX. A gated community with two resort style private pools, an outdoor spa, a cardio fitness center, a playground and picnic areas. Just 2 miles from The Dallas North and George Bush Tollways for easy access to work. Shopping and dining are all within a mile of the property on every corner! [ Published 20-Dec-18 / ID 2721958 ]