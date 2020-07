Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Recently updated home in much sought after established Plano neighborhood. Wood floors, tile, and carpet. Kitchen has granite countertops, white cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Bathroom is updated with granite countertops and tiled showers. Recently replaced roof, fixtures, beautiful landscaping makes this home an absolute winner! Home is within walking distance to all schools.