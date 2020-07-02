2509 Hunters Run Drive

Amenities

FRESH NEW PAINT! Ready for move in! One story 4 BED, 2 BA, 2 car garage single family house in desirable Plano ISD, located in a quiet neighborhood close to parks and walking trails, with huge concrete patio in private backyard; No grass to cut in the backyard. Extra wide driveway. The rent includes professional pest control and yard maintenance program. New wood floor, granite countertop and sink. new AC, gas cooktop with exterior vent. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms and family room. Community pool. (ASK Credit score > 650)

Schools: Andrews ES in walking distance, Rice MS, Jasper HS, Plano West Senior High.

Transportation: 9 min to hwy75, 12 min to Dallas Tollway, 30 min to DFW Airport or Dallas Love Field.