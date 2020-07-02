All apartments in Plano
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
2509 Hunters Run Drive
Last updated July 29 2019 at 10:39 AM

2509 Hunters Run Drive

2509 Hunters Run Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2509 Hunters Run Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
FRESH NEW PAINT! Ready for move in! One story 4 BED, 2 BA, 2 car garage single family house in desirable Plano ISD, located in a quiet neighborhood close to parks and walking trails, with huge concrete patio in private backyard; No grass to cut in the backyard. Extra wide driveway. The rent includes professional pest control and yard maintenance program. New wood floor, granite countertop and sink. new AC, gas cooktop with exterior vent. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms and family room. Community pool. (ASK Credit score > 650)
Schools: Andrews ES in walking distance, Rice MS, Jasper HS, Plano West Senior High.
Transportation: 9 min to hwy75, 12 min to Dallas Tollway, 30 min to DFW Airport or Dallas Love Field.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2509 Hunters Run Drive have any available units?
2509 Hunters Run Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2509 Hunters Run Drive have?
Some of 2509 Hunters Run Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2509 Hunters Run Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2509 Hunters Run Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2509 Hunters Run Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2509 Hunters Run Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2509 Hunters Run Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2509 Hunters Run Drive offers parking.
Does 2509 Hunters Run Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2509 Hunters Run Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2509 Hunters Run Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2509 Hunters Run Drive has a pool.
Does 2509 Hunters Run Drive have accessible units?
No, 2509 Hunters Run Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2509 Hunters Run Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2509 Hunters Run Drive has units with dishwashers.

