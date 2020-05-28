2505 N Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher recently renovated fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Freshly remodeled home with new flooring and paint through the whole house. Hard floors throughout make for easy cleaning. Separate oversized laundry room with full washer and dryer hookups. Extra den with brick fireplace. New insulation was just blown into the attic and all new windows upgraded to double pane low E. This home is extra efficient and comfortable in both the summer and winter! Extra large fenced in back yard. Easy access to shopping and restaurants.