Freshly remodeled home with new flooring and paint through the whole house. Hard floors throughout make for easy cleaning. Separate oversized laundry room with full washer and dryer hookups. Extra den with brick fireplace. New insulation was just blown into the attic and all new windows upgraded to double pane low E. This home is extra efficient and comfortable in both the summer and winter! Extra large fenced in back yard. Easy access to shopping and restaurants.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Does 2505 N Avenue have any available units?
2505 N Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2505 N Avenue have?
Some of 2505 N Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2505 N Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2505 N Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.