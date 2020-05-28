All apartments in Plano
Last updated May 9 2019 at 2:27 AM

2505 N Avenue

2505 N Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2505 N Avenue, Plano, TX 75074
Plano Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Freshly remodeled home with new flooring and paint through the whole house. Hard floors throughout make for easy cleaning. Separate oversized laundry room with full washer and dryer hookups. Extra den with brick fireplace. New insulation was just blown into the attic and all new windows upgraded to double pane low E. This home is extra efficient and comfortable in both the summer and winter! Extra large fenced in back yard. Easy access to shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2505 N Avenue have any available units?
2505 N Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2505 N Avenue have?
Some of 2505 N Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2505 N Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2505 N Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2505 N Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2505 N Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2505 N Avenue offer parking?
No, 2505 N Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2505 N Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2505 N Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2505 N Avenue have a pool?
No, 2505 N Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2505 N Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2505 N Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2505 N Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2505 N Avenue has units with dishwashers.

