2424 Cimmaron Drive

*Available August 20*, Beautiful One Story home in Plano with 3 Bedrooms & Study plus 2.1 Bath featuring wood flooring throughout. Kitchen with Electric Cook top, exhaust venting out & skylight to bring plenty of sunshine in, Study with french doors, Front room can be used as formal living or dining. Nice size backyard with covered patio & wooden fence. Exemplary Plano Schools : Andrews-Rice-Jasper-Plano West. Tenant will have access to community pool & Playground. NO CATS, Pets are considered case by case. Please see *Lease application instructions attached in Transaction desk*