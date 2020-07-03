All apartments in Plano
Plano, TX
2424 Cimmaron Drive
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:36 AM

2424 Cimmaron Drive

2424 Cimmaron Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2424 Cimmaron Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
pet friendly
*Available August 20*, Beautiful One Story home in Plano with 3 Bedrooms & Study plus 2.1 Bath featuring wood flooring throughout. Kitchen with Electric Cook top, exhaust venting out & skylight to bring plenty of sunshine in, Study with french doors, Front room can be used as formal living or dining. Nice size backyard with covered patio & wooden fence. Exemplary Plano Schools : Andrews-Rice-Jasper-Plano West. Tenant will have access to community pool & Playground. NO CATS, Pets are considered case by case. Please see *Lease application instructions attached in Transaction desk*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2424 Cimmaron Drive have any available units?
2424 Cimmaron Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2424 Cimmaron Drive have?
Some of 2424 Cimmaron Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2424 Cimmaron Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2424 Cimmaron Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2424 Cimmaron Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2424 Cimmaron Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2424 Cimmaron Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2424 Cimmaron Drive offers parking.
Does 2424 Cimmaron Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2424 Cimmaron Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2424 Cimmaron Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2424 Cimmaron Drive has a pool.
Does 2424 Cimmaron Drive have accessible units?
No, 2424 Cimmaron Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2424 Cimmaron Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2424 Cimmaron Drive has units with dishwashers.

