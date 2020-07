2316 Micarta Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

NEWLY PAINTED ROOMS THROUGHOUT FOR FRESH NEW LOOK! GORGEOUS 4 BED 2.5 BATH HOME IN HUNTER'S GLEN NEIGHBORHOOD IN PLANO. WALKING DISTANCE TO BETHANY ELEMENTARY! ROOF AND GUTTERS RECENTLY REPLACED. NICE SIZED BACKYARD WITH AMPLE SPACE FOR A POOL. GREAT OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH LOTS OF GREAT UPDATES THROUGHOUT THE HOME. KITCHEN FEATURES STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, RE-STAINED CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERS, EAT IN BREAKFAST ROOM. GREAT SIZED FORMAL DINING AND 2ND LIVING ROOM OR STUDY. ENTRY FEATURES HIGH CEILINGS. UPSTAIRS FEATURES GAME ROOM LOFT AND 2 ADDITIONAL BEDROOMS AND SPACIOUS MASTER BEDROOM WITH A SITTING AREA.