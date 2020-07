Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pool fireplace carpet oven

Lovely and spacious 4 bedrooms 2 bath home with a pool to enjoy the Texas summer in, great location close to all the amenities,belong to the great Plano ISD, have new paint, New carpet throughout and new wood look like Luxury vinyl and granite counter top in the kitchen.

we accept TAR applications, $45 app fee per adult. All document needed are uploaded in media.

come and see, not going to last long.