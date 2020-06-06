2313 Dampton Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautifully maintained, updated and never leased 4 bedroom home in heart of Plano*3 family areas include game room upstairs*Master suite on 1st floor with recently installed wood flooring*Large kitchen with Granite countertops*SS appliances*Breakfast bar opens to family room with wood-burning fireplace. Easy flow for entertaining with family and friends*Texas size backyard with trees and shed*Walk to schools*easy access to major thoroughfares*Ready for move-in*home is vacant for safe showings**Bluebox has been sanitized; please wipe clean upon exiting