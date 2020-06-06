All apartments in Plano
Last updated April 30 2020 at 10:16 AM

2313 Dampton Drive

2313 Dampton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2313 Dampton Drive, Plano, TX 75025
Hunters Glen

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Beautifully maintained, updated and never leased 4 bedroom home in heart of Plano*3 family areas include game room upstairs*Master suite on 1st floor with recently installed wood flooring*Large kitchen with Granite countertops*SS appliances*Breakfast bar opens to family room with wood-burning fireplace. Easy flow for entertaining with family and friends*Texas size backyard with trees and shed*Walk to schools*easy access to major thoroughfares*Ready for move-in*home is vacant for safe showings**Bluebox has been sanitized; please wipe clean upon exiting

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2313 Dampton Drive have any available units?
2313 Dampton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2313 Dampton Drive have?
Some of 2313 Dampton Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2313 Dampton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2313 Dampton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2313 Dampton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2313 Dampton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2313 Dampton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2313 Dampton Drive offers parking.
Does 2313 Dampton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2313 Dampton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2313 Dampton Drive have a pool?
No, 2313 Dampton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2313 Dampton Drive have accessible units?
No, 2313 Dampton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2313 Dampton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2313 Dampton Drive has units with dishwashers.

