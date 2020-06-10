2312 Teakwood Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Plano ISD. Enjoy the sky lights and cozy brick gas log fireplace in the living area. Kitchen with double ovens. Stainless steel refrigerator and front loading washer and dryer INCLUDED. Spacious guest bedrooms with cast iron tub in guest bathroom. Large master with master bath offering dual sinks, stand alone shower, and walk in closet. Covered patio and large backyard with privacy fence perfect for entertaining. Large storage unit offers extra storage. Easy access to major highways puts your family minutes away from major shopping, dining, & entertainment destinations. Must see!!