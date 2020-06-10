All apartments in Plano
Last updated June 9 2019 at 2:08 PM

2312 Teakwood Lane

2312 Teakwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2312 Teakwood Lane, Plano, TX 75075
Caddo Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Plano ISD. Enjoy the sky lights and cozy brick gas log fireplace in the living area. Kitchen with double ovens. Stainless steel refrigerator and front loading washer and dryer INCLUDED. Spacious guest bedrooms with cast iron tub in guest bathroom. Large master with master bath offering dual sinks, stand alone shower, and walk in closet. Covered patio and large backyard with privacy fence perfect for entertaining. Large storage unit offers extra storage. Easy access to major highways puts your family minutes away from major shopping, dining, & entertainment destinations. Must see!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2312 Teakwood Lane have any available units?
2312 Teakwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2312 Teakwood Lane have?
Some of 2312 Teakwood Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2312 Teakwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2312 Teakwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2312 Teakwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2312 Teakwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2312 Teakwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2312 Teakwood Lane offers parking.
Does 2312 Teakwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2312 Teakwood Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2312 Teakwood Lane have a pool?
No, 2312 Teakwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2312 Teakwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 2312 Teakwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2312 Teakwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2312 Teakwood Lane has units with dishwashers.

