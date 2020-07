Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Very private subdivision in west Plano at Custer & Legacy. Never leased before and ready for immediate move in. Tall trees and large backyard makes room for everyone. Fresh frieze carpeting and paint thru out! Wide open floor plan with lots of windows vaulted ceilings. Huge kitchen has granite counters, island, breakfast bar & stainless steel appliances. We do all paperwork. $50 app fee. Certified funds deposit and first mo rent.