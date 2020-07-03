2217 Hunters Run Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautiful 4 bedrooms, 2 dinning and 2 living home ready for new family! GREAT schools around. No Carpets on first floor. 3 small bedrooms have brand new carpets! Eat in kitchen is open to family room with breakfast bar, beautiful granite counter top, island and lot of cabinets space. Large family room is over looking backyard, and have a cozy fire place. Nice size office and formal dining area. Second floor has a game room perfect for the kids to hang out. Both AC replaced recently. Please excuse the mass, the tenants in the process of moving. We will do a final clean before new tenants move in. Come to check it out today. Refrigerator will be stayed with the house.