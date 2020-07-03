All apartments in Plano
Last updated June 15 2019 at 2:01 PM

2217 Hunters Run Drive

2217 Hunters Run Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2217 Hunters Run Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 bedrooms, 2 dinning and 2 living home ready for new family! GREAT schools around. No Carpets on first floor. 3 small bedrooms have brand new carpets! Eat in kitchen is open to family room with breakfast bar, beautiful granite counter top, island and lot of cabinets space. Large family room is over looking backyard, and have a cozy fire place. Nice size office and formal dining area. Second floor has a game room perfect for the kids to hang out. Both AC replaced recently. Please excuse the mass, the tenants in the process of moving. We will do a final clean before new tenants move in. Come to check it out today. Refrigerator will be stayed with the house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2217 Hunters Run Drive have any available units?
2217 Hunters Run Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2217 Hunters Run Drive have?
Some of 2217 Hunters Run Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2217 Hunters Run Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2217 Hunters Run Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2217 Hunters Run Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2217 Hunters Run Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2217 Hunters Run Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2217 Hunters Run Drive offers parking.
Does 2217 Hunters Run Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2217 Hunters Run Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2217 Hunters Run Drive have a pool?
No, 2217 Hunters Run Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2217 Hunters Run Drive have accessible units?
No, 2217 Hunters Run Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2217 Hunters Run Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2217 Hunters Run Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

