Nice open floor plan single story house. High ceiling in entry. big family room with fireplace. Large Master bedrm has garden tub and seperate shower. Island cook top with down vent. wood floor in family room, entry and master. Tiles in bathrooms. Great location, close to 75 and 190. 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, 1 living, 2 dining. New paint and all the floor are Vinyl easy to clean. A MUST SEE!