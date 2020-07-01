All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 2128 Oklahoma Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
2128 Oklahoma Avenue
Last updated October 21 2019 at 11:08 PM

2128 Oklahoma Avenue

2128 Oklahoma Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2128 Oklahoma Avenue, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
Recently updated Townhome in a great location with game room and 2.5 baths. Recent updates include upgraded tile in entry living & kitchen, recently installed carpet and fresh paint throughout. Open floor plan with stainless steel appliances, refrigerator, granite counters, tiled black splash, upgraded fixtures & extra cabinets. Open loft area can be used as a game room, office or 3rd bedroom. Master bedroom overlooks the park. Covered patio with storage closet, fenced yard and much more Home is in great location, surrounded by lots of shopping & fine dining. Easy access to Hwy 75, George Bush Turnpike.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2128 Oklahoma Avenue have any available units?
2128 Oklahoma Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2128 Oklahoma Avenue have?
Some of 2128 Oklahoma Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2128 Oklahoma Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2128 Oklahoma Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2128 Oklahoma Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2128 Oklahoma Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2128 Oklahoma Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2128 Oklahoma Avenue offers parking.
Does 2128 Oklahoma Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2128 Oklahoma Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2128 Oklahoma Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2128 Oklahoma Avenue has a pool.
Does 2128 Oklahoma Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2128 Oklahoma Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2128 Oklahoma Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2128 Oklahoma Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Collin Creek Apartment Homes
2301 Pebble Vale Dr
Plano, TX 75075
Camden Legacy Creek
6400 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75024
AMLI West Plano
5961 W Parker Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Horizon at Premier
3409 Premier Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Greenbriar Apartments
1901 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
The Colonnade At Willow Bend
1100 Meredith Ln
Plano, TX 75093
Marquette at Preston Park
4701 Preston Park Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
Legacy Apartments
6909 Custer Rd
Plano, TX 75023

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District