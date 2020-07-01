2128 Oklahoma Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool

Recently updated Townhome in a great location with game room and 2.5 baths. Recent updates include upgraded tile in entry living & kitchen, recently installed carpet and fresh paint throughout. Open floor plan with stainless steel appliances, refrigerator, granite counters, tiled black splash, upgraded fixtures & extra cabinets. Open loft area can be used as a game room, office or 3rd bedroom. Master bedroom overlooks the park. Covered patio with storage closet, fenced yard and much more Home is in great location, surrounded by lots of shopping & fine dining. Easy access to Hwy 75, George Bush Turnpike.