2124 Broadstone Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Great Curb Appeal Beautifully 4 bedrooms and 3.1 baths maintained home with granite countertops, wrought iron spindles, Bedroom in the First floor has own full bath with an oversized walk-in closet, solid mahogany door, nice and manageable yard located close to Hoblitzelle Park with HIKE & BIKE TRAILS, EXEMPLARY SCHOOLS GRADES K-8. Large and bright open living area will accommodate big furniture with ease. Spacious rooms, walk-in closets! This home is perfect for entertaining! Don't miss out on this awesome home! Schedule a showing today.Buyers&the buyers' agent to verify rooms measurement and schools.patio.It comes with Washer and Dryer and Refrigerator,