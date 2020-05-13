All apartments in Plano
Last updated August 30 2019 at 11:13 AM

2124 Broadstone Drive

Location

2124 Broadstone Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Great Curb Appeal Beautifully 4 bedrooms and 3.1 baths maintained home with granite countertops, wrought iron spindles, Bedroom in the First floor has own full bath with an oversized walk-in closet, solid mahogany door, nice and manageable yard located close to Hoblitzelle Park with HIKE & BIKE TRAILS, EXEMPLARY SCHOOLS GRADES K-8. Large and bright open living area will accommodate big furniture with ease. Spacious rooms, walk-in closets! This home is perfect for entertaining! Don't miss out on this awesome home! Schedule a showing today.Buyers&the buyers' agent to verify rooms measurement and schools.patio.It comes with Washer and Dryer and Refrigerator,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2124 Broadstone Drive have any available units?
2124 Broadstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2124 Broadstone Drive have?
Some of 2124 Broadstone Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2124 Broadstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2124 Broadstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2124 Broadstone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2124 Broadstone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2124 Broadstone Drive offer parking?
No, 2124 Broadstone Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2124 Broadstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2124 Broadstone Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2124 Broadstone Drive have a pool?
No, 2124 Broadstone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2124 Broadstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 2124 Broadstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2124 Broadstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2124 Broadstone Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

