1832 Cumberland Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Charming & Nicely updated 3BR,2Baths,1BigFamRm,1OversizedDiningRm & 2CarGarage in a quiet neighborhood of West Plano, with easy access to GBush Hwy, Hwy75, Tollway & Hwy121. Close to all amenities-shopping, schools, and employment - minutes away from Corporate Center- Toyota, Liberty Mutual, Frito Lay etc. Updated kitchen w NewCabinets, NewQuartsCounterTops, NewFaucet&UndermountSink. NewPaint, NewVinylWoodPlank flooring throughout. Both bathrooms have been updated. New WaterHeater. Covered Patio. Req. 1MonthDeposit&First Month Rent. $50.00 ApplicationFee per adult. Applicants must have a stable jobs. OneSmallPet not over 25lbs is ok. NoSmoking, NoSection8, NoEviction&NoCriminalHistory.