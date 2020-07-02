All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1832 Cumberland Trail

1832 Cumberland Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1832 Cumberland Trail, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Charming & Nicely updated 3BR,2Baths,1BigFamRm,1OversizedDiningRm & 2CarGarage in a quiet neighborhood of West Plano, with easy access to GBush Hwy, Hwy75, Tollway & Hwy121. Close to all amenities-shopping, schools, and employment - minutes away from Corporate Center- Toyota, Liberty Mutual, Frito Lay etc. Updated kitchen w NewCabinets, NewQuartsCounterTops, NewFaucet&UndermountSink. NewPaint, NewVinylWoodPlank flooring throughout. Both bathrooms have been updated. New WaterHeater. Covered Patio. Req. 1MonthDeposit&First Month Rent. $50.00 ApplicationFee per adult. Applicants must have a stable jobs. OneSmallPet not over 25lbs is ok. NoSmoking, NoSection8, NoEviction&NoCriminalHistory.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1832 Cumberland Trail have any available units?
1832 Cumberland Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1832 Cumberland Trail have?
Some of 1832 Cumberland Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1832 Cumberland Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1832 Cumberland Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1832 Cumberland Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1832 Cumberland Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1832 Cumberland Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1832 Cumberland Trail offers parking.
Does 1832 Cumberland Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1832 Cumberland Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1832 Cumberland Trail have a pool?
No, 1832 Cumberland Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1832 Cumberland Trail have accessible units?
No, 1832 Cumberland Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1832 Cumberland Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1832 Cumberland Trail has units with dishwashers.

