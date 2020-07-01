1732 Snowmass Drive

Amenities

Awesome 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2574 sq. ft, 2 story home in Plano ISD! Open and spacious floorpan! Amazing eat in island kitchen with granite counter tops, lots of cabinets and counter space, and a breakfast bar! Kitchen over looks cozy living room with fireplace. All bedrooms up. Master includes dual vanities, jetted tub and separate shower. Other features include study, formal dining room, plantation shutters throughout home, tile in all wet areas, and beautiful fixtures! Additional admin fees apply, pets accepted on a case by case basis.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.