1732 Snowmass Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1732 Snowmass Drive

1732 Snowmass Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1732 Snowmass Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Awesome 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2574 sq. ft, 2 story home in Plano ISD! Open and spacious floorpan! Amazing eat in island kitchen with granite counter tops, lots of cabinets and counter space, and a breakfast bar! Kitchen over looks cozy living room with fireplace. All bedrooms up. Master includes dual vanities, jetted tub and separate shower. Other features include study, formal dining room, plantation shutters throughout home, tile in all wet areas, and beautiful fixtures! Additional admin fees apply, pets accepted on a case by case basis.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1732 Snowmass Drive have any available units?
1732 Snowmass Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 1732 Snowmass Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1732 Snowmass Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1732 Snowmass Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1732 Snowmass Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1732 Snowmass Drive offer parking?
No, 1732 Snowmass Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1732 Snowmass Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1732 Snowmass Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1732 Snowmass Drive have a pool?
No, 1732 Snowmass Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1732 Snowmass Drive have accessible units?
No, 1732 Snowmass Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1732 Snowmass Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1732 Snowmass Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1732 Snowmass Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1732 Snowmass Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

