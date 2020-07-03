All apartments in Plano
Last updated April 22 2019 at 1:58 PM

1720 E Parker Road

1720 East Parker Road · No Longer Available
Location

1720 East Parker Road, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

Property Amenities
A rare find newer home in this vibrant area. Across street from Barron Elementary and Shawnee Park with beautiful lake and walking trails. There are shops and restaurants within a minute drive. Lovely modern and energy efficient home with 3 bedrooms in great condition. Vaulted ceilings with an open concept living and dining spaces. Brand new mohawk laminate floors throughout-NO CARPET anywhere. Newly painted white cabinets and modern gray color granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms. All rooms have high ceilings and ceiling fans. Beautiful backyard with a gate close off the driveway makes it a really nice private space to entertain family and friends.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1720 E Parker Road have any available units?
1720 E Parker Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1720 E Parker Road have?
Some of 1720 E Parker Road's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1720 E Parker Road currently offering any rent specials?
1720 E Parker Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1720 E Parker Road pet-friendly?
No, 1720 E Parker Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1720 E Parker Road offer parking?
No, 1720 E Parker Road does not offer parking.
Does 1720 E Parker Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1720 E Parker Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1720 E Parker Road have a pool?
No, 1720 E Parker Road does not have a pool.
Does 1720 E Parker Road have accessible units?
No, 1720 E Parker Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1720 E Parker Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1720 E Parker Road has units with dishwashers.

