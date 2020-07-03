1720 E Parker Road

A rare find newer home in this vibrant area. Across street from Barron Elementary and Shawnee Park with beautiful lake and walking trails. There are shops and restaurants within a minute drive. Lovely modern and energy efficient home with 3 bedrooms in great condition. Vaulted ceilings with an open concept living and dining spaces. Brand new mohawk laminate floors throughout-NO CARPET anywhere. Newly painted white cabinets and modern gray color granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms. All rooms have high ceilings and ceiling fans. Beautiful backyard with a gate close off the driveway makes it a really nice private space to entertain family and friends.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
