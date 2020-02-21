1716 Amber Lane

Amenities

It is a MUST-SEE lovely property located within a few blocks of all assigned schools. You will enjoy natural light throughout the house. New upgrade wood floors down stair raises the home. Opening kitchen faces to living room with big windows and a fireplace, great for family time together. 3 spacious bedrooms ,3 full bathroom and study with cleaning freshly interior. Game room upstairs for the older kids to gather. Easy access to highway 75. Close to Asian market and countless good restaurants around it.