1716 Amber Lane
Last updated December 31 2019 at 1:35 PM

1716 Amber Lane

1716 Amber Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1716 Amber Lane, Plano, TX 75075
Stratford Estates

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
game room
It is a MUST-SEE lovely property located within a few blocks of all assigned schools. You will enjoy natural light throughout the house. New upgrade wood floors down stair raises the home. Opening kitchen faces to living room with big windows and a fireplace, great for family time together. 3 spacious bedrooms ,3 full bathroom and study with cleaning freshly interior. Game room upstairs for the older kids to gather. Easy access to highway 75. Close to Asian market and countless good restaurants around it.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1716 Amber Lane have any available units?
1716 Amber Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1716 Amber Lane have?
Some of 1716 Amber Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1716 Amber Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1716 Amber Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1716 Amber Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1716 Amber Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1716 Amber Lane offer parking?
No, 1716 Amber Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1716 Amber Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1716 Amber Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1716 Amber Lane have a pool?
No, 1716 Amber Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1716 Amber Lane have accessible units?
No, 1716 Amber Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1716 Amber Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1716 Amber Lane has units with dishwashers.

How much should you be paying for rent?

