Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace game room

This cute one story house has two large living areas and has been totally updated. The living room has stunning stone fireplace and is open to the formal dining room. Kitchen has replaced cabinets, granite, new appliances, c-tile and opens to the large game room. Flooring has been recently replaced. Both baths with granite and fixtures and tile floors. Newly installed insulation, window and door seals to save your energy bill. Over sized garage.