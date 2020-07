Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great home in a wonderful neighborhood that is ready for a new tenant. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms home has a kitchen that opens to the family room. The fireplace is a focal point of the room. Soaring ceilings and exposed beams make the room feel even more spacious. Lots of cabinet space and countertop workspace in the kitchen. Home also listed for sale. Pets are case by case.