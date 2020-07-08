All apartments in Plano
Last updated May 4 2020 at 2:26 AM

1636 Stockton Trail

1636 Stockton Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1636 Stockton Trail, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 BEDROOMS plus a bonus room! Bonus room could be a formal dining, home office, play room, music room or craft room! The family room with a fireplace, kitchen and breakfast room open to each other. Updated cabinets, appliances, countertops in the kitchen. Large master bedroom with private bath with shower and large walk in closet. Hard surface floors in living areas and carpet in the bedrooms. Pretty shade trees in back yard. Located in one of the most sought after neighborhoods in Plano. Only minutes from Hwy 75, Chase Oaks Golf Club and Collin College Spring Creek Campus.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1636 Stockton Trail have any available units?
1636 Stockton Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1636 Stockton Trail have?
Some of 1636 Stockton Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1636 Stockton Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1636 Stockton Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1636 Stockton Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1636 Stockton Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1636 Stockton Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1636 Stockton Trail offers parking.
Does 1636 Stockton Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1636 Stockton Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1636 Stockton Trail have a pool?
No, 1636 Stockton Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1636 Stockton Trail have accessible units?
No, 1636 Stockton Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1636 Stockton Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1636 Stockton Trail has units with dishwashers.

