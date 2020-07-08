1636 Stockton Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

4 BEDROOMS plus a bonus room! Bonus room could be a formal dining, home office, play room, music room or craft room! The family room with a fireplace, kitchen and breakfast room open to each other. Updated cabinets, appliances, countertops in the kitchen. Large master bedroom with private bath with shower and large walk in closet. Hard surface floors in living areas and carpet in the bedrooms. Pretty shade trees in back yard. Located in one of the most sought after neighborhoods in Plano. Only minutes from Hwy 75, Chase Oaks Golf Club and Collin College Spring Creek Campus.