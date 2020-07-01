1616 Emory Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities bbq/grill

You are going to love this lot and well-taken care for home! From the backyard, you can see the park. The covered patio is large enough to enjoy evening grilling or hanging out with friends. Kids will love playing in the spacious backyard and a quick trip to the park behind the house! The floor plan works well with living quarters on one side of the home and bedrooms on the other. The master bedroom is roomy enough for sizeable furniture! Don't wait to find your home here! It's a good one!