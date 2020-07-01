All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 28 2020 at 4:46 AM

1616 Emory Circle

1616 Emory Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1616 Emory Circle, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
bbq/grill
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
You are going to love this lot and well-taken care for home! From the backyard, you can see the park. The covered patio is large enough to enjoy evening grilling or hanging out with friends. Kids will love playing in the spacious backyard and a quick trip to the park behind the house! The floor plan works well with living quarters on one side of the home and bedrooms on the other. The master bedroom is roomy enough for sizeable furniture! Don't wait to find your home here! It's a good one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1616 Emory Circle have any available units?
1616 Emory Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1616 Emory Circle have?
Some of 1616 Emory Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1616 Emory Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1616 Emory Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1616 Emory Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1616 Emory Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1616 Emory Circle offer parking?
No, 1616 Emory Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1616 Emory Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1616 Emory Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1616 Emory Circle have a pool?
No, 1616 Emory Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1616 Emory Circle have accessible units?
No, 1616 Emory Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1616 Emory Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1616 Emory Circle has units with dishwashers.

