Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities new construction

Be the first to live in this brand new modern townhouse! A corner unit, with an open floor plan! Quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances in a stunning white kitchen. Wood floors throughout first floor. Functional pocket office off the stairs, could be used as a great dry bar! Huge master bedroom up with an elegant Juliet balcony with sizeable walk in closet. En suite with dual vanities with quartz counters and a big shower! Two more bedrooms up along with another living area.