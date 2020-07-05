1401 Auburn Pl

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/768b288033 ----

Beautiful home on a corner lot with circular drive has NEW PAINT, NEW FLOORING, NEW GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS IN KITCHEN, jetted tub, wood burning fireplace, walk-in closets, separate laundry room, vaulted ceilings, great room, sprinkler system, fenced in back yard, covered patio and so much more. Vacant and available for immediate occupancy.



2 Car Garage

Ceiling Fan

Central Heat & Air

Disposal

Electric Range

Full Size Washer/Dryer Connections

Granite Countertops

Hardwood Flooring

Jetted Tub