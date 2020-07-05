All apartments in Plano
Last updated April 25 2019 at 4:09 AM

1401 Auburn Pl

1401 Auburn Place · No Longer Available
Location

1401 Auburn Place, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful home on a corner lot with circular drive has NEW PAINT, NEW FLOORING, NEW GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS IN KITCHEN, jetted tub, wood burning fireplace, walk-in closets, separate laundry room, vaulted ceilings, great room, sprinkler system, fenced in back yard, covered patio and so much more. Vacant and available for immediate occupancy.

2 Car Garage
Ceiling Fan
Central Heat & Air
Disposal
Electric Range
Full Size Washer/Dryer Connections
Granite Countertops
Hardwood Flooring
Jetted Tub

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1401 Auburn Pl have any available units?
1401 Auburn Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1401 Auburn Pl have?
Some of 1401 Auburn Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1401 Auburn Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1401 Auburn Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 Auburn Pl pet-friendly?
No, 1401 Auburn Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1401 Auburn Pl offer parking?
Yes, 1401 Auburn Pl offers parking.
Does 1401 Auburn Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1401 Auburn Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 Auburn Pl have a pool?
No, 1401 Auburn Pl does not have a pool.
Does 1401 Auburn Pl have accessible units?
No, 1401 Auburn Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 Auburn Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 1401 Auburn Pl does not have units with dishwashers.

