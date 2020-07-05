1401 Auburn Pl

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/768b288033 ----
Beautiful home on a corner lot with circular drive has NEW PAINT, NEW FLOORING, NEW GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS IN KITCHEN, jetted tub, wood burning fireplace, walk-in closets, separate laundry room, vaulted ceilings, great room, sprinkler system, fenced in back yard, covered patio and so much more. Vacant and available for immediate occupancy.
2 Car Garage
Ceiling Fan
Central Heat & Air
Disposal
Electric Range
Full Size Washer/Dryer Connections
Granite Countertops
Hardwood Flooring
Jetted Tub