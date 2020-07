Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Plano ISD Charming home in quiet cul-de-sac; New Granite Counter top, New Paint, New Carpet throughout; Open an light.. soaring ceilings, lots of windows, skylights..great floor plan;Lots of storage;Great location close to Legacy and I-75, shopping. No pets allowed. Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer, The furniture & all appliances might stay. See Attachment for Leasing Criteria.