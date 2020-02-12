All apartments in Plano
1325 Jabbet Drive
1325 Jabbet Drive

1325 Jabbet Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1325 Jabbet Drive, Plano, TX 75025
patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
fireplace
patio / balcony
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*SPECIAL* If you apply and move-in by 09/27, you will get 2 weeks of free rent!! We will also waive the admin and app fee!!

Charming 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 1 story home in Plano! Living room with charming brick fireplace and built in shelves! Formal dining and living rooms. Formal living area with built in shelves. Galley style kitchen with lots of cabinet and counter space! Breakfast area. Backyard with covered patio and wooden deck with garden area! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1325 Jabbet Drive have any available units?
1325 Jabbet Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 1325 Jabbet Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1325 Jabbet Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1325 Jabbet Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1325 Jabbet Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1325 Jabbet Drive offer parking?
No, 1325 Jabbet Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1325 Jabbet Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1325 Jabbet Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1325 Jabbet Drive have a pool?
No, 1325 Jabbet Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1325 Jabbet Drive have accessible units?
No, 1325 Jabbet Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1325 Jabbet Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1325 Jabbet Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1325 Jabbet Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1325 Jabbet Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

