1320 Kentshire Cir

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities pool

Beautiful light and bright one story house located on a cul de sac in one of the sought after areas in west Plano. It has tile entryway, high ceiling, open floor plan, formal living room & dining room with crown molding, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and family room. Large nice kitchen with island & breakfast area is open to spacious family room with beautiful fireplace and bank of windows providing excellent view of the backyard oasis featuring sparkling swimming pool. Master bath has jetted tub, separate shower, dual sinks and Walk-In-Closet. Gutters, BOB fence & sprinkler system. It is minutesï¿½?? away from the renowned Hoblitzelle Park and Hedgecoxe Elementary. Very conveniently located; close to 75, shopping & dining.