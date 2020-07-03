All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1320 Kentshire Cir

1320 Kentshire Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1320 Kentshire Circle, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful light and bright one story house located on a cul de sac in one of the sought after areas in west Plano. It has tile entryway, high ceiling, open floor plan, formal living room & dining room with crown molding, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and family room. Large nice kitchen with island & breakfast area is open to spacious family room with beautiful fireplace and bank of windows providing excellent view of the backyard oasis featuring sparkling swimming pool. Master bath has jetted tub, separate shower, dual sinks and Walk-In-Closet. Gutters, BOB fence & sprinkler system. It is minutesï¿½?? away from the renowned Hoblitzelle Park and Hedgecoxe Elementary. Very conveniently located; close to 75, shopping & dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1320 Kentshire Cir have any available units?
1320 Kentshire Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 1320 Kentshire Cir currently offering any rent specials?
1320 Kentshire Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1320 Kentshire Cir pet-friendly?
No, 1320 Kentshire Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1320 Kentshire Cir offer parking?
No, 1320 Kentshire Cir does not offer parking.
Does 1320 Kentshire Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1320 Kentshire Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1320 Kentshire Cir have a pool?
Yes, 1320 Kentshire Cir has a pool.
Does 1320 Kentshire Cir have accessible units?
No, 1320 Kentshire Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 1320 Kentshire Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 1320 Kentshire Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1320 Kentshire Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 1320 Kentshire Cir does not have units with air conditioning.

