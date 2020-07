Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Great location in west of Plano, easy access to highway 75 and minutes to Legacy Tollway Headquarters. Large one story house large three bedrooms, formal living could be used as a study. Lots of windows bring nature sun light New painting throughout the house with new wood like floor and new ceramic tile. Brand new dish washer and wall microwave with oven. Washer and dryer plus kitchen refrigerator will stay for tenant to use. MOVE IN READY !!