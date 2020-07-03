All apartments in Plano
Last updated November 21 2019 at 7:20 PM

1213 Ballymote Lane

1213 Ballymote Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1213 Ballymote Lane, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Well maintained Half-Duplex/Townhome 1 mile from Historic Downtown Plano. Large living area, large master bedroom with walk in closet. Spacious kitchen with nice dining area, and a separate laundry room. Long driveway to 2 car garage allows for ample parking when having guests. Private back deck. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1213 Ballymote Lane have any available units?
1213 Ballymote Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1213 Ballymote Lane have?
Some of 1213 Ballymote Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1213 Ballymote Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1213 Ballymote Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1213 Ballymote Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1213 Ballymote Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1213 Ballymote Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1213 Ballymote Lane offers parking.
Does 1213 Ballymote Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1213 Ballymote Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1213 Ballymote Lane have a pool?
No, 1213 Ballymote Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1213 Ballymote Lane have accessible units?
No, 1213 Ballymote Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1213 Ballymote Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1213 Ballymote Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

